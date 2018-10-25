Bernie Sanders calls on people to vote in Reno campaign stop

Bernie Sanders began a day of campaigning for Senate candidate Jacky Rosen and other Nevada Democrats Thursday by urging a mostly student crowd of about 1,000 people at the University of Nevada, Reno to go to the polls and vote.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed a crowd of about 1,000 people at the University of Nevada, Reno on Thursday, Oct. 25, urging them to go to the polls and support Democratic candidates. At far left is Kate Marshall, Democratic candidate for Nevada lieutenant governor, and Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen. (Bill Dentzer/Review-Journal)

Nevada U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, the Democratic candidate for Senate against incumbent Republican Dean Heller, speks Thursday, Oct. 25, at a Democratic Get-Out-The-Vote rally at the University of Nevada, Reno. She later introduced the event's main speaker, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Bill Dentzer/Review-Journal)

RENO — Bernie Sanders began a day of campaigning for Senate candidate Jacky Rosen and other Nevada Democrats Thursday by urging a mostly student crowd of about 1,000 people at the University of Nevada, Reno to go to the polls and vote.

“I’m here to today to end one-party rule in Washington,” Sanders said to open a roughly 13-minute speech. “The Republicans win elections when working people don’t vote and when billionaires buy elections.”

Sanders’ late-morning appearance in Reno, to be followed later Thursday by another rally in Las Vegas, was part of a cross-county nine-state swing the Independent Vermont senator is making on behalf Democratic candidates ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Besides stumping for Democrats, he’s also spoken on this trip more broadly on familiar themes of “Medicare for All” and protecting Social Security, and he returned to those themes in Reno Thursday while repeatedly criticizing President Donald Trump.

“We have a president who wants us to hate somebody because they come from another country,” he told the crowd.

In Iowa Sunday, Sanders sounded a cautionary tone about Democrats’ exuberance over a potential “blue wave” that will give them control of at least one house of Congress.

“I happen not to believe that there’s going to be this great blue wave,” he said there. “I happen to believe that on election night, which party controls the U.S. House will come down to a very few seats.”

He told his Reno audience that turnout in the last midterm election in 2014 was the lowest since World War II, adding: “All of your views and what you believe doesn’t mean anything unless you get involved in the political process.”

Rosen, the first-term House Democrat hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller, spoke before Sanders and introduced him. She attacked Heller for his vote with other Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act after saying he would not.

“You know what time it is folks? It’s time to repeal and replace Dean Heller,” Rosen said.

Kate Marshall, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, earlier told the crowd that their support could also produce the country’s first female majority legislature.

After Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, Sanders heads to California Friday for stops in Oceanside and Berkeley. He earlier stumped for Democrats in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and South Carolina.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @Dentzernews on Twitter.