Bernie Sanders makes 2nd Las Vegas campaign stop — LIVESTREAM

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign event Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders is back in Las Vegas Thursday for three campaign events, including a public town hall in East Las Vegas. Watch the livestream below.

The Independent senator from Vermont held a rally Wednesday in Reno before veering south for three Las Vegas area events on Thursday. He will move on to California on Friday.

He plans to share his widely progressive policies with a variety of audiences, with a particular focus on prescription drug and health care reform.

Sanders made his first Nevada campaign stop of the 2020 cycle in March, about a month after he officially entered the race.

After losing out to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a bitterly fought 2016 primary, Sanders emerged as an early front-runner for the 2020 Democratic nomination. National polling has consistently placed him second only to former Vice-President Joe Biden in the crowded field, though a Monmouth University poll released May 23 showed Biden opening up his lead as well as senators Kamala Harris and Warren closing ground on Sanders.

