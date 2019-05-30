Bernie Sanders talks immigration, Trump at Las Vegas campaign stop

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders returned to Las Vegas Thursday for his second campaign stop of the 2020 election season.

Bernie Sanders arrives to speak at a town hall event at Roy W. Martin Middle School in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders returned Las Vegas Thursday for three campaign events, including a public town hall in East Las Vegas.

The Independent senator from Vermont held a rally Wednesday in Reno before veering south for three Las Vegas area events on Thursday. He will move on to California on Friday.

Sanders shared his widely progressive policies with the audience at Roy W. Martin Middle School in East Las Vegas Thursday afternoon, with a particular focus on immigration and prescription drug and health care reform.

Sanders made his first Nevada campaign stop of the 2020 cycle in March, about a month after he officially entered the race.

After losing out to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a bitterly fought 2016 primary, Sanders emerged as an early front-runner for the 2020 Democratic nomination. National polling has consistently placed him second only to former Vice-President Joe Biden in the crowded field, though a Monmouth University poll released May 23 showed Biden opening up his lead as well as senators Kamala Harris and Warren closing ground on Sanders.

