Nevada

Biden builds on lead over Trump in Nevada

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2020 - 9:08 am
 
The Nevada secretary of state updated the statewide vote count for the presidential race Sunday morning.

President-elect Joe Biden now leads President Donald Trump by 31,464 votes, 657,248 to 625,784 — 50.09 percent to 47.69 precent.

On Saturday, Biden led by 27,530 votes.

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner in the presidential race in Nevada and overall victor on Saturday. Election officials in the Silver State will continue to count votes until at least Wednesday.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria will give an updated during a press conference at 10 a.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, Gloria’s update included about 23,000 mail ballots, and workers were counting about 39,000 more. Those mail ballots are expected to be counted by Sunday.

About 60,000 provisional ballots will be reported to the secretary of state’s office on Monday, Gloria said. Once any duplicates or improperly cast ballots are rooted out, the state will send the county a final report, which Gloria said can be used to count the provisionals by Thursday.

He provided a partisan breakdown of those provisional ballots: 21,490 Democrats, 19,907 Republicans and 19,010 nonpartisans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

