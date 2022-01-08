Biden departs Las Vegas after Reid memorial service — WATCH LIVE

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama spoke Saturday during the memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in Las Vegas.

President Joe Biden leaves the stage after speaking during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A military honor guard moves the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid during a memorial service at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ella Joy Reid, granddaughter of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, speaks during a memorial service for her grandfather at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Key Reid, son of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, speaks during a memorial service for his father at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

President Joe Biden is departing Harry Reid International Airport this afternoon after speaking at the late senator’s memorial service in Las Vegas.

1:29 p.m.

Brandon Flowers of the rock band The Killers related a story from 2009 when he first met Sen. Harry Reid and toured the U.S. Capitol. The Senate majority leader had him sing the Nevada state song, “Home Means Nevada,” in his office. Flowers then led the crowd in singing the song.

1:13 p.m.

President Joe Biden spoke at Harry Reid’s memorial.

He related a text from Reid after he won the presidency.

” ‘I’m so proud, Joe, you’re my brother. We won.’ Made a big deal to me, was a big deal to me … that he felt that way,” Biden said. “You know, Harry, you never wrote what you didn’t believe.”

12:53 p.m.

Obama began his speech calling Harry Reid “his great friend.”

Obama said Reid was uncomfortable when people said too many nice things about him.

“As he looks down on us today, Harry is going to have to suck it up,” he said, “because few people had done more for this state.”

Reid knew who he was, Obama said, and didn’t care what other people thought of him.

In a town concerned with appearances, “he had a vanity deficit.”

12:35 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama has begun his eulogy of Harry Reid.

12:33 p.m.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Harry Reid was “a man of few words” and he wanted everyone else to be a person of few words.

“His modesty made him unique, you might say, in politics, but his humility was rooted in his strong values from a humble childhood in Searchlight to the spotlight and becoming one of the most celebrated and consequential Senate leaders in history,” Pelosi said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talked working with Harry Reid in the U.S. Senate.

Reid once slipped him $400, Schumer said, urging him to buy some better shoes. Schumer went on to talk about how well-dressed Harry always was.

12:13 p.m.

Rory Reid spoke of the great love his father had for their mother, Landra — “She was the center of his universe.”

He related the honor shown to his father today with the leaders of the county and Nevada gathered for this service. But, Rory Reid said he would never forget the “private, quiet moments that I was privileged to share, close, with a Nevada giant.”

12:06 p.m.

The crowd chuckled as Leif Reid, one of Harry Reid’s sons, related how his father never said goodbye on the telephone, often leaving one still talking when the line was dead.

11:53 a.m.

Key Reid, one of the Reids’ sons, talked about playing basketball with his father as a kid and how is father “could trash talk with the best of them.”

“My father was my best friend. He knew when to write, when to call, when to reach out,” Key Reid said. “His example was one of love.”

Another of Reid’s son, Josh, said, “I know my father loved me unconditionally.” He said he knew this because his father told him so often.

“He rose up like the sun every day and he labored until last week when his work was done,” Josh Reid said.

Reid’s daughter, Lana Reid Barringer, talked about her father taking them for ice cream almost every night during the summer.

11:15 am

M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke first at the memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday morning at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. He gave a remembrance of the former senator “calling him ‘my dear friend Harry’.”

Reid and his family were members of that church.

Ella Joy Reid, the granddaughter of Harry and Landra Reid, gave the invocation, calling the late senator “Poppy.”

Honoring former senator

The nation’s most powerful leaders will speak at today’s memorial service for Reid in downtown Las Vegas.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York will deliver remarks at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in honor of Reid. Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy.

Reid died Dec. 28 after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Sisolak, Lee praise Reid

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak called the late senator a “great Nevadan” and incredible friend.

“He brought projects to Nevada that otherwise would not have been funded,” he said Saturday morning outside The Smith Center, citing Yucca Mountain and the Affordable Care Act.

“It could have just as much been Reid Cares as it was ObamaCare.”

Sisolak teared up while he told stories of the times Reid gave him political advice.

“He cared so much about that and about every day people,” the governor said.” “Where I saw he was most at home was in the back of a house of a casino talking to bus boys, waitresses and bartenders.”

Rep. Susie Lee credited Reid for putting Nevada on the national stage and ensuring the Affordable Care Act passed. Before the service she called him “the ultimate public servant.”

“Sen. Reid put Nevada on the map,” she said Saturday at The Smith Center. “He understood that our diversity in our state really is driving diversity in our country.”

She remembered being a freshmen congresswoman when Reid helped her get on the appropriations committee and gave her advice about prioritizing Nevada’s residents.

Most powerful Nevadan

Reid was the most powerful Nevadan to ever hold federal office and was the longest-serving U.S. Senator in state history, spending 30 years in the upper chamber.

Reid will be honored in Washington, D.C., next week when he will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. He will be the first Nevadan to ever receive the rare honor.

Service details

Also speaking at the event is Elder M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Reid was a member for more than 60 years.

As a special farewell to Reid, the event will feature performances by Brandon Flowers of The Killers — a Reid favorite — and singer-songwriter Carole King. Reid was particularly fond of The Killers’ rendition of Nevada’s state song, “Home Means Nevada.”

Also attending are Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, and members of Reid’s family.

