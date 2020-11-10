52°F
Nevada

Biden holds lead over Trump in Nevada

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 9:56 am
 

President-elect Joe Biden maintained his lead in the presidential race in Nevada.

In numbers released Tuesday morning by the Nevada secretary of state’s office, Biden has 670,613 votes to President Donald Trump’s 634,339 — 50.23 percent to 47.51 percent.

Related: How are Nevada ballots counted and verified?

On the final day that mail ballots postmarked by Election Day were accepted, the Clark County Elections Department received seven on Tuesday, according to Registrar Joe Gloria.

Now all that remains to be counted are small numbers of mail ballots that must be cured or require ID, and as many as 60,000 provisional ballots, Gloria said during a news conference.

Gloria, who has been forced to defend the office against attacks by Republicans, reiterated that his confidence level was “very high” that all votes would be counted and would be qualified.

“I would ask the general public to take into consideration where you’re getting your information because unfortunately there are groups out there who are working to discredit our office,” he said.

He noted that communications to voters from unofficial sources have made false claims including that votes do not count if it was a provisional ballot or because a person’s voting history only shows that a ballot was received — all misconceptions he said his office has sought to regularly clarify.

Gloria added that voters should only trust information communications from the county or Secretary of State’s office.

