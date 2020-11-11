53°F
Biden maintains his lead over Trump in Nevada

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2020 - 9:12 am
 

President-elect Joe Biden continues to hold his lead over President Donald Trump in the presidential race in Nevada.

In numbers updated Wednesday morning by the Nevada secretary of state’s office, Biden has 671,887 votes to Trump’s 635,017 — 50.25 percent to 47.49 percent.

Tuesday was the last day that mail ballots postmarked by Election Day were accepted.

All that remains to be counted are a small amount of mail ballots that must be cured or require ID, and as many as 60,000 provisional ballots, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said Tuesday.

Gloria, who has been forced to defend the office against attacks by Republicans, reiterated that his confidence level was “very high” that all votes would be counted by the deadline Thursday and that they would be from qualified voters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

