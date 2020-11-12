55°F
Nevada

Biden remains ahead in presidential race in Nevada

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2020 - 9:21 am
 
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as listens to media questions at The Queen theater, Tuesday, N ...
President-elect Joe Biden pauses as listens to media questions at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Joe Biden has maintained his lead in the presidential race in Nevada.

In numbers released Thursday morning by the Nevada secretary of state’s office, Biden has 671,955 votes to President Donald Trump’s 635,089 — 50.24 percent to 47.49 percent.

During a news conference Wednesday, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said that election officials were in the home stretch.

As many as 60,000 provisional ballots remain outstanding and Gloria said the county was making “very good progress” in determining which ones were eligible to count. He expected no issues rolling those into the system.

A far smaller number of ballots still require ID or curing, which is when the county contacts a voter whose mail ballot envelope has a missing signature or an illegible one.

Gloria will have a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to give an update on the vote count. The Review-Journal will carry a livestream.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

