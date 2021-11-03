Biden selects 2 to fill ‘emergency’ vacancies on federal courts in Nevada

The nominations of state Judge Christina Silva and UNLV law professor Anne Traum on Wednesday now go to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review and a confirmation hearing.

In this Oct. 15, 2021 file photo, Judge Christina Silva listens to Deputy District Attorney Eckley Keach in district court at the Regional Justice Center. Silva was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a federal district judge. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden nominated state Judge Christina Silva and UNLV law professor Anne Traum on Wednesday to serve as federal district judges in Nevada, filling two vacancies considered emergencies by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.

The nominees were picked from candidates selected by a judicial commission in Nevada assembled by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, who then recommended them to the White House for appointment.

It is the second nomination for Traum, who teaches law at UNLV.

Traum was tapped by President Barack Obama but blocked by then-Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who halted judicial confirmations following the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

Silva, who serves on the 8th Judicial District Court, was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2019.

Biden nominated her to serve on a federal bench in Las Vegas.

“Judge Silva and Professor Traum are dedicated and fair-minded Nevadans who will make excellent additions to the federal bench,” Cortez Masto said in a statement.

Rosen said “Cristina Silva is a trailblazing former prosecutor and fair-minded judge, and Anne Traum is a distinguished legal expert and highly regarded educator.”

The nominations will go to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review and a confirmation hearing.

If approved by the full Senate, the two nominees would fill two vacancies in the Nevada District of the 9th U.S. Judicial Circuit. There are a total of seven federal benches in the district.

Silva was nominated for a federal district judge seat that has been vacant since 2018, when Judge James Mahan took senior status.

Traum would fill a seat in Northern Nevada that has been open since Judge Robert Clive Jones took senior status in 2016.

Both nominees have been vetted for judicial posts. Traum cleared FBI background checks and review when she was first recommended for a federal seat by Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., and nominated by Obama five years ago.

While Democrats holding the majority in a 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, midterm elections in 2022 leave Biden with a tight window to nominate judges that the Senate can confirm to federal courts.

During the Trump administration, McConnell was able to get confirmation of 174 district judges, 54 appellate jurists and three associate justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden has said he wants to provide balance and a federal judiciary that better reflects the demographics of the country following Trump’s appointment of conservative jurists, a majority of whom were white males.

According to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, there are currently 78 federal judicial vacancies, including 68 judgeships. There are 34 vacancies considered emergencies, due to time, volume and backlog of cases in the judicial district.

