Biden tests positive for COVID, cancels speaking engagement on Strip

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID and will not appear at the UnidosUS convention on the Strip Wednesday, according to UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguia.

President Joe Biden speaks during the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees of a campaign event for President Joe Biden look for news of the President’s whereabouts at The Industrial Event Space on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. Moments later, the campaign announced Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and would not be speaking at the rally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Joe Biden and Maritza Rodriguez, Biden for President Latina adviser, greet patrons at Lindo Michoacan during a stop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Audible gasps could be heard as Murguia said she had bad news.

“We are disappointed to not hear from him here today,” Murguia said to the crowd gathered at MGM Grand. “We appreciate very much his wanting to have been here.”

Murguia told the packed ballroom that she’d just gotten off the phone with Biden. She said Biden expressed regret for missing the event and promised to make it up.

“He said to tell my folks that we’re not going to get rid of him that quickly, we’re going to have a chance to hear from him in the future directly,” Murguia said. “He’s just really sorry that he couldn’t be with us.”

The audience applauded after Murguia said: “We understand that he needs to take the steps that he needs to take to not just protect himself but to protect all of us.”

The White House reported a few minutes later that Biden had tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement from presidential spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

“He is vaccinated and boosted, and he is experiencing mild symptoms. He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

Jean-Pierre’s statement said Biden presented with with upper respiratory symptoms this afternoon, including a runny nose and non-productive cough, as well as “general malaise.”

“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the statement said.

The statement said Biden received his first dose of Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that can ease symptoms of the disease.

Biden’s keynote speech at the “Nuestro Momento Luncheon” was to follow a speech he gave Tuesday in Las Vegas at the NAACP’s 115th National Conference.

The luncheon — in which journalist Soledad O’Brien and Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice also spoke — started at 12:30 p.m. local time.

UnidosUS is the largest Latino-centered civil rights organization. Its nonpartisan status bars it from endorsing political candidates.

The annual, three-day conference, which began Monday, attracted about 1,500 attendees and more than 100 speakers, according to organizers. Speakers included diverse Biden administration officials and elected Nevada officials.

Both political parties are attempting to lock down the crucial Latino vote, one of topics discussed at the “Our Time is Now!” convention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.