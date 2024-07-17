Biden to address Latino voters on the Strip

President Joe Biden’s visit to Las Vegas will place him in front of hundreds of Latinos participating in the annual UnidosUS convention on the Strip Wednesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden speaks during the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Biden's scheduled keynote speech at the "Nuestro Momento Luncheon" follows a speech he gave Tuesday in Las Vegas at the NAACP's 115th National Conference.

Biden’s scheduled keynote speech at the “Nuestro Momento Luncheon” follows a speech he gave Tuesday in Las Vegas at the NAACP’s 115th National Conference.

The luncheon — in which journalist Soledad O’Brien and Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Justice also were to speak — was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. local time.

UnidosUS is the largest Latino-centered civil rights organization. Its nonpartisan status bars it from endorsing political candidates.

The annual, three-day conference, which began Monday, attracted about 1,500 attendees and more than 100 speakers, according to organizers. Speakers included diverse Biden administration officials and elected Nevada officials.

Biden’s speech arrives during turbulent political times and during the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin, where former President Donald Trump was officially nominated Monday, two days after suffering an attempt on his life.

Both political parties are attempting to lock down the crucial Latino vote, one of topics discussed at the “Our Time is Now!” convention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

