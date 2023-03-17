Biden to designate Nevada’s 4th national monument

President Joe Biden could designate Avi Kwa Ame, located in southern Nevada, as a national monument on Tuesday.

A coyote makes his way through the cactus and other ground plants within the Avi Kwa Ame proposed National Monument site on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, about Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The sun sets beyond the Castle Mountains within the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The sun sets beyond the Castle Mountains within the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A window in the rocks about the South McCullough Wilderness area within the Avi Kia Ame proposed National Monument site on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Teddy bear cholla populate the desert landscape within the Avi Kia Ame proposed National Monument site on Friday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alan O’Neill gives a tour of the Avi Kia Ame proposed National Monument site on Friday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Searchlight. A former supervisor of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, he is a longtime advocate for the protection of the important ecological and cultural resource. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Spirit Mountain reflects the last glow of sunlight within the Avi Kia Ame proposed National Monument site and listed on the United States National Register of Historic Places as a sacred place to Native American tribes in Southern Nevada on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, near Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Joshua Trees cover the landscape within the Wee Thump Joshua Tree Wilderness Area of the Avi Kia Ame proposed National Monument site on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, about Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The last of the day's sun catches the peak of Spirit Mountain within the Avi Kwa Ame proposed National Monument site on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

President Joe Biden could designate Southern Nevada’s proposed Avi Kwa Ame national monument on Tuesday, sources close to the president’s plans say.

Biden announced in late November at a White House tribal summit that he intended to make Avi Kwa Ame, which means “Spirit Mountain” in Mojave, Nevada’s fourth national monument.

“Tribal Nations, state leaders, and all the supporters of the Avi Kwa Ame monument campaign are eager to call Avi Kwa Ame a national monument in the coming days,” the Honor Avi Kwa Ame coalition said in a statement.

The coalition anticipates the designation will happen on Tuesday during the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department of the Interior, although the administration has not publicly announced an official date for the designation ceremony.

Members of the coalition as well as tribal leaders are planning to travel to D.C. in anticipation of the announcement. Nevada’s congressional delegation was also invited to the conservation summit, according to a source close to the president’s planning.

Last week it was reported that Biden would visit Southern Nevada for the monument designation, but the designation was delayed. Biden instead visited Las Vegas to talk about lowering prescription drug costs.

The designation will protect 450,000 acres in southern Nevada from development, making it Biden’s “most consequential” land conservation act so far, according to the Washington Post.

Spirit Mountain itself is about a 1½-hour drive from Las Vegas, past the town of Searchlight and near the town of Cal-Nev-Ari, although the national monument designation would protect the surrounding area from development, stretching from the Newberry mountains in the east to the New York South McCullough, Castle and Piute mountains in the west.

Avi Kwa Ame has been a popular site for outdoor recreation for years and is considered a sacred cultural site to about a dozen Yuman-speaking tribes. The area is also home to unique desert species, including the desert bighorn sheep and the desert tortoise as well as Joshua trees.

“Designating this monument also comes with the significant promise of new outdoor recreation jobs and opportunities, to bolster local economies, create jobs, and attract outdoor tourism to Nevada from locals and visitors alike,” the coalition said in the statement.

“We are overjoyed to know that President Biden agrees, and we thank him, his administration officials, and members of Nevada’s congressional delegation who helped make this long campaign a success,” the coalition said. “We look forward to celebrating Avi Kwa Ame National Monument for decades to come.”

