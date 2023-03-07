Biden to visit Southern Nevada for monument designation

President Joe Biden will visit Nevada next week to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument, sources say.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A Great Purple Hairstreak butterfly gathers nectar along Christmas Tree Pass Road. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Native American petroglyphs line the rock walls along the canyon bottom in Hiko Springs within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument site. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A coyote makes his way through the cactus and other ground plants within the Avi Kwa Ame proposed National Monument site on Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, about Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Biden announced late November that Avi Kwa Ame, located in Southern Nevada, will become a national monument.

His visit to the proposed national monument will likely take place on Wednesday, sources say, although the specific date and further details need to be confirmed.

Avi Kwa Ame, which means “Spirit Mountain” in Mojave, has been a popular site for outdoor recreation for years, and has been a significant cultural site for a dozen Yuman-speaking tribes that have traced their origins to the mountain.

The Avi Kwa Ame Coalition has led the calls for 450,000 acres of land stretching from the Newberry mountains in the east to the New York South McCullough, Castle and Piute mountains in the west to be protected and preserved for future generations from development.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., has also been a staunch supporter of the designation and introduced legislation in the House to designate it as a national monument.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

