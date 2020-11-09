Biden vote total increases in Nevada

President-elect Joe Biden has extended his lead over President Donald Trump in the presidential race in Nevada.

President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

President-elect Joe Biden gestures to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President-elect Joe Biden has extended his lead over President Donald Trump in the presidential race in Nevada.

In numbers released Monday morning by the Nevada secretary of state’s office, Biden has 670,344 votes to Trump’s 634,158 votes — 50.22 percent to 47.51 percent.

On Sunday, Biden led by 34,283 votes.

The Associated Press on Saturday declared Biden the winner in the presidential race.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria will announce an update to the vote count at a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday. The Review-Journal will livestream that announcement.

This is a a developing story. Check back for updates.