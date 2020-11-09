48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Nevada

Biden vote total increases in Nevada

November 9, 2020 - 9:17 am
 

President-elect Joe Biden has extended his lead over President Donald Trump in the presidential race in Nevada.

In numbers released Monday morning by the Nevada secretary of state’s office, Biden has 670,344 votes to Trump’s 634,158 votes — 50.22 percent to 47.51 percent.

On Sunday, Biden led by 34,283 votes.

The Associated Press on Saturday declared Biden the winner in the presidential race.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria will announce an update to the vote count at a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday. The Review-Journal will livestream that announcement.

This is a a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
2
What defines a COVID death? Nevada finally says.
What defines a COVID death? Nevada finally says.
3
How are Nevada ballots counted and verified?
How are Nevada ballots counted and verified?
4
Biden builds on lead over Trump in Nevada
Biden builds on lead over Trump in Nevada
5
Pro-Trump demonstrators protest outside Clark County election office
Pro-Trump demonstrators protest outside Clark County election office
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Biden builds on lead over Trump in Nevada
RJ

President-elect Joe Biden continues to build his lead over President Donald Trump in the Nevada vote count.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., promotes the Democratic ticket during a voter mobilization event at The ...
Lee wins re-election, other races still tight
By / RJ

Rep. Susie Lee has won re-election to her 3rd Congressional District seat, according to the Associated Press, after a tight contest against businessman and former pro wrestler Dan “Big Dan” Rodimer.