Bill defining antisemitism heads to governor’s desk

Meyer DeLee, left, and Ethan Cohen prepare to give testimony on a bill that defines "antisemitism" for Equal Rights Commission investigations at the Nevada legislature hearing room on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

CARSON CITY — A bill defining antisemitism for discrimination investigations will head to the governor’s desk following lawmakers last votes on the measure Monday night.

Senate Bill 179 defines the term for Nevada Equal Rights Commission investigations into discrimination in housing, employment and accommodations.

SB 179 — initially proposed to bill sponsor state Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, by two Jewish Las Vegas teens — faced some debate because of the definition used. Originally, the bill did not include the widely recognized definition made by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which includes contemporary examples of antisemitic acts.

That was amended into the bill while it was in the Assembly. But it received an unusual vote of 28-4 with 10 members given excused absences. Sources previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal there was some disagreement on the definition and concerns it could affect the freedom of speech for people criticizing the state of Israel.

Senators concurred on the amendment Monday, the last day of the 120-day legislative session. It now heads to Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo for approval.

The bill comes a day after an attack in Boulder, Colorado, where a man used incendiary devices on demonstrators who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and injured 12 people. The FBI has described the violence as a “targeted terror attack.”

On Monday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley called on legislators to pass SB 179.

“It is imperative that our state condemn this behavior that is occurring all too often in our country,” Berkley said in an X post.

