Bill encourages girls to explore careers in computer science

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill to encourage girls under age 10 to explore careers in computer science was filed Thursday by a Nevada congresswoman who — as a young woman — became a programmer during a period when the industry was male-dominated.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., filed the “Code Like A Girl Act” with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

It is also supported by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, the ranking Democrat on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Rosen graduated from the University of Minnesota and came to Las Vegas where she first worked as a waitress. She then started her career as computer programmer and was one of the few women in the industry.

She worked for some of Nevada’s largest companies: Summa Corp., Citibank and Southwest Gas Co.

“Despite the progress we’ve made, fewer than 1 in 5 computer science graduates are women,” Rosen said. “This disparity is depriving our country of talented minds that could be working on our most challenging problems.”

The bill would create two National Foundation grants to research and fund computer programs that encourage early childhood education for girls under the age of 10.

Rosen’s bill drew support from the Association for Computing Machinery’s Council on Women.

“This research holds potential to address the long-standing issue of underrepresentation of women in computing and complements the efforts of the many organizations that focus on high school and post-secondary women,” said Jodi Tims, the council’s chairwoman.

Rosen said that given the increasing importance of science to the economy, “it’s critical we find ways to break down barriers and level the playing field for women everywhere.”

