Bill to ban conversion therapy passes Nevada Senate committee

CARSON CITY — A bill prohibiting mental health professionals from conducting sexual orientation or gender identity “conversion” therapy on minors was amended and passed Monday by a Senate Committee.

Senate Bill 201, sponsored by Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, now moves to the floor.

The measure bans the therapy, which has been denounced by major medical groups and condemned by critics as leading to anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide among LGBT youth exposed to it.

Five states and the District of Columbia have laws prohibiting it, and more than a dozen states are considering similar legislation, Parks said in earlier testimony before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy.

A similar bill passed the Senate in 2015 but failed to get out of the Assembly.

