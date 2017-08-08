Board approves bonds to purchase Las Vegas charter school facilities

A state board on Tuesday approved moving forward with issuing of $32.2 million in revenue bonds to assist in financing the acquisition of charter school facilities operated by the Doral Academy of Nevada in Las Vegas.

Doral Academy, 9610 W Saddle Avenue, Las Vegas, NV (Screenshot/Google Maps)

The Board of Finance approved the request from the state Department of Business and Industry for issuance of the charter school revenue bonds for Doral’s facilities at 9025 W. Cactus Ave. and at 9625 W. Saddle Ave., both in Las Vegas.

Clayton Howell, representing the charter school, said the purchase will result in significant savings that will be spent in the classroom.

Doral Academy is a Nevada public charter school and Nevada nonprofit corporation with five campuses for the 2017-2018 school year.

The Cactus campus has enrollment of just under 1,000 with a waiting list of more than 2,000. The Saddle campus has a similar enrollment and wait list.

