Board of Examiners approves $50M for CSN Henderson building

The state Board of Examiners approved $50 million for a health and sciences building for the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus.

College of Southern Nevada en Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – Construction of a new 73,000-square-foot health and sciences building at the College of Southern Nevada in Henderson could start as soon as next week following approval of a $50 million construction contract by the state Board of Examiners Tuesday.

The three-member board, comprised of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, unanimously approved the outlay among 24 major state contracts totalling $187 million, in addition to other spending.

The overall cost of the health and science building is projected to be about $77 million, financed with nearly $71 million in state capital improvement money and $6 million from private sources. Tuesday’s award covers construction costs, with approximately $27 million more going to pay for architectural and engineering fees and to outfit and furnish the building, said Sherri Payne, the College of Southern Nevada’s senior associate vice president for facilities.

The three-story facility is expected to open in fall 2021 and also will serve Nevada State College students. It will provide additional classroom and laboratory space, allowing both schools to expand health care education programs in response to growing regional demand for nurses and other health care workers.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.