Boring Co., Lombardo’s office no-shows at state Vegas Loop meeting

State lawmakers were disappointed that representatives from Boring Co. and Gov. Lombardo’s office weren’t present during a meeting Tuesday about violations and business conduct during the construction of the Vegas Loop.

Colorado River states appear far from deal — even after governors meet in D.C.

A meeting of the Nevada interim joint committee on growth and infrastructure takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at the Nevada State Legislature building in Las Vegas. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State lawmakers expressed disappointment that representatives from Boring Co. and Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office weren’t present during a meeting Tuesday about violations and business conduct that has occurred during the construction of the Vegas Loop transportation system.

A Tuesday meeting of the interim joint committee on growth and infrastructure was set to discuss health and safety issues during the building of the Vegas Loop project. Boring Co. and Lombardo representatives both declined to attend and submitted letters to the committee regarding their inability to attend.

“This Office’s involvement in this matter was merely as a facilitator for conversations between The Boring Company and the Departments of Business and Industry and Conservation and Natural Resources,” Lombardo’s chief of staff, Ryan Cherry, said in a letter provided to the committee. “The Governor’s Office is committed to transparency in this matter. However, as addressed above, this Office had minimal, if any, actual involvement here.”

The letter further stated that Lombardo instructed the relevant state agencies to attend and participate in the meeting. Representatives from Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Nevada Department of Environmental Protection were in attendance for the meeting, either in person in Las Vegas or in Carson City.

Boring Co.’s letter said they could not attend the meeting, but they invited members of the committee and their staff to tour the Vegas Loop system.

“TBC (the Boring Co.) would be thrilled to share our vision and the exciting things we are building here in Las Vegas,” the letter stated. “The Boring Company places the safety of its customers, partners, employees, and the communities we serve above all else. The success of our current future Vegas Loop projects rests on our ability to plan, construct, and operate with an unwavering commitment to safety.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.