Boulder City candidates debate growth proposal

One incumbent and four challengers — longtime residents all — are weighing in on a proposal for growth in the Boulder City Council primary election.

The residents of Boulder City will have five candidates to choose from for two council seats in the upcoming primary election.

James Howard Adams is the lone incumbent candidate.

“I’m running because I think there is more work to be done,” he said.

Adams was elected to his first term on City Council in 2019 and said he wants to continue to do good for Boulder City during a second term. The accomplishment he is most proud of is the “increased transparency” he helped bring about with putting all the committee meetings online.

An important issue facing Adams and all the candidates is the current proposal for Tract 350 that includes smaller lot sizes for future homes near the golf course. If it goes through, the city could make $28.5 million over the course of the project.

Adams, who supports the city’s controlled growth ordinance, said he has “no problem” with the smaller lot size proposed for the 45-acre parcel adjacent to the northeast portion of Boulder Creek Golf Club and south of Adams Boulevard.

“We need to be cognizant of the variety of the needs of the community as a whole,” he said. “For us to continue to build large homes on large lots that only fit a small segment of the community’s needs is not wise. … At the end of the day, I don’t think only millionaires should be able to live by the golf course.”

Adams has lived in Boulder City for 27 years.

Longtime residents running

Cokie Booth, who has lived in Boulder City for more than 36 years, is a real estate broker and president of Boulder City Community Club.

“Boulder City to me is like family,” she said. “If someone is down and out, we all rally to help. I want to give back because of the people in the community. They are my family.”

Booth ran in the 2021 election and was defeated by Councilman Matt Fox.

“I am against the proposed duplexes without any amenities such as a park, pool or basketball courts for children, as stated by the developer,” she said. “(They) do not fulfill the requirement of city ordinances and undermine the zoning process including public hearings, zoning committee recommendations to the City Council and reduces trust of citizens in local government through the lack of transparency.”

Rose Marie Hess is running in her first City Council election and said she is honored with the possibility of representing the city that has given so much to her.

“I love Boulder City. … I feel I can help make a difference and keep the community wholesome, keep its small-town feel,” she said.

In regard to the proposal for Tract 350, Hess said she didn’t think the developers were following the city’s controlled growth ordinance and that the location of the project could be better.

“That’s not ideal for families,” she said. “We need to find another location for affordable homes for people who want to move to town.”

Hess has lived in Boulder City since 2007.

Serving the public

Candidate Steve Walton is a longtime resident of Boulder City and said he is running because he is a “public servant.”

“From volunteer work as a youth, through my firefighter career and community involvement my entire adult life,” he said. “With 24 years living and serving in Boulder City, I can bring my very relevant experiences, perspective and skills to help our community thrive while we maintain our unique identity and historic culture.”

Like some of the other candidates, he also does not agree with the proposal for Tract 350 in Boulder City.

“This proposal suits the developer, not the community,” he said. “I don’t begrudge the developer the price per acre. It comes down to the community and what it prioritizes.”

Valerie McNay said she is participating in the election process because she loves Boulder City and because she was urged to do so that the city would have to hold a primary election.

Unlike some of the other candidates, she said she isn’t worried about the smaller lot sizes proposed for Tract 350.

“The luxury homes, I think they could still do it on 5,000-square-foot lots. … I think it would look OK and not damage property values,” she said. “I don’t think it’s going to upset our community’s conservative growth policy by building those houses.”

McNay has lived in Boulder City for 28 years.

