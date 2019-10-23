Boulder City Councilman Warren Harhay dies at 76

Warren Harhay served on the Boulder City council since 2017. He had been hospitalized for several months before his death Tuesday night, a city spokeswoman said.

Warren Harhay (City of Boulder City)

Warren Harhay, a Boulder City councilman since 2017, died Tuesday night. He was 76.

The city released a statement about Harhay on Wednesday, calling him a “dedicated, steadfast” council member.

“He was an honorable man who listened to his constituents and voted in the best interest of the community as a whole,” the statement said.

His cause of death was not immediately clear, but city spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said it was not suspicious.

He had been hospitalized for several months, LaPlante said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.