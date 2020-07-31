Breaking (along partisan lines to approve) the rules!

The Nevada Legislature is meeting in special session in Carson City to consider a host of policy proposals, including police reform, business liability and help for unemployed Nevadans.

The Assembly meets on the first day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City in July 2020. A second session begins Friday, July 31, 2020. (David Calvert via AP, Pool)

This continually updated blog will chronicle the happenings of the 32nd special session of the Nevada Legislature, which began on Friday.

11:10 a.m., July 31

The very first votes of the special session — the ordinarily routine approval of the rules that govern procedures — were partisan divides. Assembly Resolution 1, and its counterpart, Senate Resolution 1, contained provisions that allow lawmakers to participate using remote technology, and public comment to take place electronically, too.

The legislative building is closed to the public, with only lawmakers and key staff allowed inside due to coronavirus. Most lawmakers were physically present in the building, however.

Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus in the Assembly and Senate Majority Leader James Settelmeyer in the Senate both insisted on roll call votes for the rules, which are normally approved on voice votes alone.

In the Assembly, the vote was 29-12, with all Republicans voting no. (Republican Assemblyman Chris Edwards was absent.) In the Senate, the vote was 13-7, with Republican Sen. Keith Pickard absent.

— Steve Sebelius

11 a.m., July 31

Of the three other bills thus far introduced (see the special session website), Assembly Bill 1 makes technical corrections to three bills passed in the 2019 session — one restoring voting rights to convicts immediately upon release from prison, the second extending the time frame for tenant evictions, and the third regulating internet business lenders.

Assembly Bill 2 makes changes to allow lawmakers attend and participate in interim committees remotely, and creates penalties for people who try to hack or otherwise interfere with remote meetings. (Rules for regular and special sessions are set by the Legislature when they convene.)

More significantly, it expedites how proposed constitutional amendments approved by lawmakers in special sessions convened in election years move to the ballot. Normally, such proposals must be approved by successive legislatures, which convene in odd-numbered years.

The intent of the change is to permit any proposed constitutional amendment approved in this session to get to the ballot in 2022, not 2024.

Finally, Senate Bill 1 authorizes courts to stay eviction proceedings for up to 30 days in favor of an alternate dispute resolution.

-Bill Dentzer

10:00 a.m., July 31

Happy Special Session day, everyone! We’re just about underway here in Carson City for the second special session, this time focused on a slew of policy issues.

Several bills have already been unveiled, the most notable of which is Assembly Bill 3, a sort of omnibus police reform bill.

In the wake of the national outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, the bill would ban police use of choke holds or any maneuver that restricts a the flow of blood to a person’s brain.

That ban would seemingly encompass the controversial Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint, which come under scrutiny in Las Vegas after the 2017 death of Tashii Brown, who died after a Las Vegas police officer put him in a similar hold for more than a minute. Police recently approved a $2.2 million settlement for Brown’s family.

AB 3 would also allow people to keep their cellphones and continue recording their interactions with police.

The bill would also require police officers to intervene if they see excessive force being used by a fellow officer. That “duty to intervene,” is already required by policy for most of Nevada’s large police departments.

-Colton Lochhead