Breslow named to Nevada Public Utilities Commission

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Bruce Breslow, director of the Department of Business and Industry, has been appointed to the Public Utilities Commission by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Breslow will replace Paul Thomsen who stepped down from the Commission earlier this year.

Sandoval also announced the promotion of C.J. Manthe from housing administrator to director of business and industry, replacing Breslow. Both appointments are effective Sept. 5.

“Bruce has served in my administration since day one and has served as a thoughtful problem solver as a member of my cabinet,” Sandoval said. “He is a seasoned regulator and I know he will do a fine job as the PUCN continues to make important decisions related to Nevada’s energy future.”

The PUC position pays about $121,000. The position of director of Business and Industry pays about $132,000.

Breslow previously served as the director of the Department of Motor Vehicles, the executive director of the Agency for Nuclear Projects and as a commissioner of the Transportation Services Authority. Breslow also was mayor of Sparks from 1991 to 1999.

