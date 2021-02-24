California coronavirus variant among those spreading in Nevada

Nevada’s public health lab has identified the strain in the Silver State, where it currently represents about a quarter of positive cases that are genetically sequenced.

Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine. (UNR)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker tends to a COVID-19 patient at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, Calif. Nevada's public health lab has identified the new coronavirus mutation first detected in California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The director of Nevada’s public health lab isn’t too worried yet about a new coronavirus mutation first detected in California, despite one researcher there stating that “the devil is here” following the discovery.

A pair of strains with the mutation also have been found in Nevada, though there’s not enough data yet to show whether they are more dangerous than other variants, said Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine.

Not only are the strains already in both Northern and Southern Nevada, but they have been for several months, he said, and now account for about one-quarter of positive cases genetically sequenced by the lab. Despite their presence, Nevada’s case numbers and hospitalizations have been “dropping like a stone,” suggesting the variants, at least so far, have not caused a spike in disease, he said..

The strains — Pandori prefers the more technical term “lineages” — have a mutation in the spike protein that may make them more transmissible. It also is possible that the strains, called B.1.427/B.1.429, may have become more prevalent because they were transmitted through one or more super-spreader events resulting in multiplying new cases.

Researchers at UC San Francisco who have been studying the variants believe them to be more easily transmissible, according to the Los Angeles Times. Their study’s results have yet to be published or reviewed by other scientists.

However, the concern about any new variant is that it might not only be more transmissible but more virulent, resulting in more serious cases of COVID-19. The coronavirus is a relatively stable virus, but will continue to mutate as long as it continues to spread, Pandori said.

Scientists are closely watching the new variants, including ones out of the U.K., South Africa and Brazil. Nevada’s public health lab in Reno performs daily genetic sequencing on positive test results to track the spread of variants. The variants, if more transmissible or virulent, have the potential to reverse the downward trajectory of cases seen in Nevada and across the U.S. Current vaccines also may not be as effective against new variants of the virus.

There currently are 49 separate lineages or strains of the new coronavirus found in Nevada, Pandori said. The first known case of the South African variant in Nevada was detected earlier this month in Washoe County. Seven cases of the U.K. variant have been detected in Clark County.

