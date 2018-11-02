California senator campaigns in Las Vegas for Nevada Democrats

California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is in Las Vegas on Friday to campaign for Nevada Democrats up and down the ticket.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Ca., speaks during a campaign event for Democratic candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is in Las Vegas on Friday to campaign for Nevada Democrats up and down the ticket.

The junior senator and rumored 2020 presidential candidate will primarily meet with Las Vegas women to “hear their concerns” and discuss the importance of getting to the polls.

Friday is the last day for early voting. Election Day is Nov. 6.

Harris, who campaigned in Reno on Thursday, will make five stops in Southern Nevada to campaign with Rep. Jacky Rosen, who’s attempting to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller, and congressional and statewide candidates Steven Horsford, Susie Lee, Nelson Araujo, Aaron Ford and Kate Marshall.

Harris will kick off the day with a 9 a.m. breakfast at DW Bistro before heading to Expertise Cosmetology Institute. She’ll be joined at 10:30 a.m. by Rosen.

After the tour of the cosmetology school, Harris will head to a Nevada Democrats field office, 775 W. Craig Road, Suite 158, in North Las Vegas at noon. She’ll drop by an early voting site at UNLV at 2:30 p.m.

Harris will finish the day with a get-out-the-vote rally, beginning at 5 p.m. at First Friday in downtown Las Vegas with comedian Jimmy Kimmel and Brandon Flowers of the Las Vegas band The Killers.

“Speakers will highlight what’s at stake in this critical election for Nevadans’ health care and encourage voters to continue to build momentum from strong voter turnout in the early voting period,” Rosen’s press team wrote in an announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.