Campaign 2018: AFP targets Nevada politicians for spending bill

Republican Rep. Mark Amodei addresses a joint session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Monay, March 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)

This direct-mail ad criticizes U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei. (courtesy)

CARSON CITY — A group backed by Republican megadonors Charles and David Koch has directed its ire toward U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei over his support of the latest $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.

The ads from Americans For Prosperity are part of a six-figure campaign targeting both Republicans and Democrats in the House for voting for the spending bill in March, and will feature radio, print, digital and direct-mail ads.

“Washington’s poor stewardship of taxpayer dollars demonstrates a lack of respect for Nevadan families forced to tighten the belts at home every day,” AFP state director Juan Martinez said in a statement. “Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are willfully burdening future generations with an unsustainable debt that will lead to tax hikes, lower economic growth, and fewer services.”

Amodei’s office did not comment on the ad, but the Northern Nevada Republican acknowledged some of the concerns levied against the spending bill in an email to supporters sent on April 13.

In it, he touted the bill’s funding for fighting the opioid epidemic and school safety as well as funding for local issues such as wildfire preparedness, and said he wasn’t willing to shut down the government over the bill.

“The bottom line is this: a government shutdown, as a method of resolving partisan Senate disputes, has not proven to be an effective tool for negotiation. So until the Senate can fulfill one of its most basic duties as outlined in the Constitution, these types of spending bills will be the way Congress can continue allocating funding for critical programs that support our military, veterans, and national security efforts,” he wrote.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto — both Democrats — and Republican Sen. Dean Heller also voted for the bill. Reps. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Ruben Kihuen, both Las Vegas Democrats, voted against it.

News and notes

— Paradise Las Vegas Indivisible, a group committed to electing progressives, is hosting a debate for Congressional District 3 candidates from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Science & Wonder. Democrats Richard Hart, Jack Love, Steve Schiffman, Eric Stoltz and Michael Weiss have confirmed attendance.

— GOP gubernatorial candidates Adam Laxalt, Dan Schwartz and Jared Fisher will face off in an hourlong televised debate on KLAS-TV Channel 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

— The National Rifle Association endorsed Republicans Laxalt, Michael Roberson, who is running for lieutenant governor, and Wes Duncan, who is running for attorney general.

— Rosen, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Heller, was endorsed by former Vice President Joe Biden.

— Democratic governor candidate Chris Giunchigliani was endorsed by the Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter, the local branch of the national environmental activist group.

— The Las Vegas City Employees’ Association endorsed Democrat Aaron Ford for attorney general.

Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Ramona Giwargis contributed to this report.