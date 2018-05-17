Campaign 2018: CD4 Dem candidates to square off in forum

After pledging $2 million to turn out young voters across Nevada, California billionaire Tom Steyer’s Super PAC will host a forum for Democratic candidates vying for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer speaks during a news conference in Washington, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Steyer announced Monday he will spend $30 million to get young voters to the polls in this year's midterm elections. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The forum is part of NextGen America’s “Keeping up with the Candidates” push aimed at asking Congressional candidates about issues important to younger voters, such as immigration, higher education costs and climate change. The group has hosted similar events in Pennsylvania, California, Virginia and Iowa.

In March, Steyer announced that he would spend $2 million in Nevada to bolster voter registration and get-out-to-vote efforts across the state to support Democratic candidates in the open races for governor, the 3rd and 4th Congressional District races, and against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller.

The candidate forum will include Democrats Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Allison Stephens, activist Amy Vilela, Sierra Vista High School Principal John Anzalone, state Sen. Pat Spearman and former U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Three Square, 4190 N. Pecos Road.

Tax March ads

A group opposing the Republican’s 2017 tax reform bill is launching an ad across Las Vegas airwaves deriding the bill as a tax break for the wealthy.

The six-figure ad buy for Las Vegas television stations is part of a national campaign that hopes to highlight to mid-term voters that 83 percent of the tax cuts in the bill go to the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans.

“The tax law that was rammed through Congress last year overwhelmingly benefits millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations at the expense of working people,” Tax March Executive Director Nicole Gill said in a statement. “Tax breaks for the ultra-rich and biggest corporations are a disaster for the middle class. The last thing working Nevadans need is a tax plan that ultimately raises their taxes and threatens massive cuts to Medicare and Social Security.”

News and Notes

Clark County commissioners Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak, who are challenging each other for the Democratic nomination for governor, are set to face off in a televised debate. The debate airs from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday on KLAS-TV Channel 8.

— Days after announcing it had endorsed her primary opponent, the Clark County Education Association announced that it has also endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Las Vegas, for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District. The union last week announced that it had endorsed military veteran and Rancho High School teacher Reuben D’Silva.

“Congresswoman Titus has a long record of supporting Clark County teachers beginning with the Nevada Legislature and continuing in Congress. She has always been a champion for teachers and unions, both in Nevada and in Washington. She has our continued support.” the union’s president Vikki Courtney and vice president Theo Small said in a joint statement Tuesday.

— The Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada, announced the candidates they will back, including Heller, Heller for U.S. Senate, Democrat Kate Marshall for lieutenant governor, Democrat Aaron Ford for attorney general, Democrat Zach Conine for treasurer and Democrat Catherine Byrne for controller. It did not make an endorsement in the race for governor.

Contact Review-Journal Capital Bureau reporter Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.