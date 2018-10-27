Campaign 2018: Eric Trump next up to visit Nevada during early voting

Eric Trump, President Donald Trump’s middle son, and his wife Lara will be in Las Vegas Monday for a get out to vote rally to drum up support for Republican congressional candidate Cresent Hardy.

Eric Trump, right, son of President Donald Trump, enters a rally for U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-New Hartford), left, at her campaign headquarters in New Hartford, N.Y., Tuesday, October 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

The seemingly nonstop surrogate stumping spree isn’t showing any signs of slowing down in Nevada any time soon.

The rally begins at 2 p.m. at the Nevada GOP Summerlin Field office, 3200 North Soaring Gulls Drive. Tickets are free, but required and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gotv-rally-w-eric-and-lara-trump-and-cresent-hardy-tickets-51741450070.

Big names from both parties have descended on Nevada since early voting began on Oct. 20:

Oct. 20 — President Trump in Elko; former Vice President Joe Biden in Las Vegas

Oct. 22 — former President Barack Obama in Las Vegas

Oct. 24 — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ in Las Vegas

Oct. 25 — US. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. in Las Vegas and Reno

Oct. 26 — US. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Cory Gardner, R-Colo., in Henderson

Oct. 27 — Vice President Mike Pence in Las Vegas and Carson City

Early voting in Nevada ends Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 6.

RAGA goes to high court

The Republican Attorneys General Association is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to compel Las Vegas police into turning over body camera footage from a 2017 incident involving Democratic candidate for attorney general Aaron Ford.

RAGA filed the initial petition in Clark County District Court last month after police refused to release records and related body camera footage related to an incident on Nov. 13, 2017, that involved children. A RAGA spokesman said in September that the group had received a tip that Ford, the state Senate majority leader, had used “that position of authority to influence an outcome with law enforcement.”

In a ruling this month, Clark County District Judge Kerry Earley said she had reviewed the footage and concluded that all portions of it, including the parts involving Ford, were “directly related to the investigation of a juvenile involved incident” and the records should not be released.

Duncan fires back

Republican Attorney General candidate Wes Duncan is firing back at opponents who hammered him in a new TV ad over contributions from questionable supporters.

The ad, funded by the Democratic Attorneys General Association, highlighted campaign contributions from Storey County Sheriff Gerald Antinoro, who’s been accused of sexual assault, Las Vegas bar owner Darin Feinstein, who was accused of harassment and Dotty’s owner Craig Estey, who allegedly threatened to kill his wife.

“Some of the people mentioned in Aaron Ford’s attack ad have donated money to Ford, Steve Sisolak and other democrat candidates this campaign cycle,” Duncan said in a statement. “I’m not sure what should repulse voters more: the audacity to spend a million dollars on a lie, or the incompetence to attack an opponent over a donor you both share.”

The money’s on Heller

International bettors have shown a keen interest in American elections, with more than $650,000 in wagers on races, according to betting website US-Bookies.com.

Betting data shows that Democrats have a 66 percent chance of winning the House while the GOP has a 75 percent chance of keeping the Senate.

Playing a part in that will be Nevada’s Senate race, where , betting data indicates that incumbent Sen. Dean Heller will narrowly defeat his Democratic challenger, Rep. Jacky Rosen.

“The midterms are usually a quiet betting market, but they have captivated the attention of bettors across the pond,” U.S. Bookies European analyst Alex Kostin said. “So far, the smart money appears to be on Heller defeating Rosen by the slimmest of margins, with odds indicating there’s a 55% chance of a Republican victory.

News and notes

— Nevadans for a Clean Energy Future, the group behind Question 6 on the ballot, released an ad highlighting effects of dirty air on Nevadans. If approved on Nov. 6, Question 6 would require that 50 percent of Nevada’s energy comes from renewable sources by 2030.

— Former Nevada Secretary of State Ross Miller announced his opposition to the Energy Choice Initiative, or Question 3, because it would “dismantle and deregulate Nevada’s existing electric system.”

— Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval headlined a second TV ad supporting incumbent GOP Sen. Dean Heller, saying “Dean delivers” and he’s earned Nevada’s trust.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.