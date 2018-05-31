Campaign 2018: Heller gift gives direction to Rosen

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller ’s campaign mailed Rep. Jacky Rosen a map of Nevada, claiming she’s spurned rural counties by skipping campaign events in Tonopah and Hawthorne.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (AP, left, and Las Vegas Review-journal)

“The best-case scenario is that Jacky Rosen just can’t find her way out of Las Vegas or doesn’t realize our state extends well beyond Clark County — in which case, hopefully a travel atlas will help her,” said Keelie Broom, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee. “On the other hand, the more likely scenario is that Rosen doesn’t think rural Nevada is worth her time, which is just another example of how dismissive and out-of-touch she is with the very voters she hopes to represent.”

Rosen’s spokesman said she has campaigned in rural Fallon, Minden, Elko and Carson City.

“Senator Heller is struggling to make his case for re-election, which is why his pathetic campaign is already resorting to dishonest stunts,” said spokesman Stewart Boss. “While Senator Heller votes with his Republican leaders in Washington and fights for his wealthy campaign donors, Jacky Rosen will be a senator who represents hardworking Nevadans in every corner of the state.”

Rosen protects marijuana

Rosen visited a marijuana dispensary in Las Vegas this week to support protecting cannabis businesses from the federal government.

“I supported the decision our voters made in 2016 to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, and it’s been overwhelmingly positive for Nevada’s economy,” Rosen said in a statement.

Heller in 2016 opposed a measure to legalize marijuana and voted to confirm Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who opposes legalized weed.

Heller spokesman Keith Schipper said while the senator personally opposes recreational marijuana, he “respects the will” of voters and has worked with other senators to ensure the rights of states are protected.

Heavy spending in Congressional race

As the race for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District heats up, super PACS are spending tens of thousands of dollars to support a pair of GOP candidates.

According to federal campaign finance filings, the National Association of Realtors Congressional Fund this month spent $39,867 on online video production and consulting services for state Sen. Scott Hammond’s campaign. The Fund for a Working Congress spent $21,250 on digital advertising to support former TV reporter Michelle Mortensen. The leading candidate in the crowded Republican field, Danny Tarkanian, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Endorsements

— Senate Majority Leader and attorney general hopeful Aaron Ford was endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 396 and Plumbers, Pipefitters & Service Technicians Local 525.

— Former Maryland governor and 2016 presidential candidate Martin O’Malley endorsed Democrat Steve Sisolak for Nevada governor and Kate Marshall for lieutenant governor.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.