Campaign 2018: Hispanic activists show support for Dean Heller

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller this week unveiled a “Juntos con Heller” campaign with a coalition of 254 Hispanic activists committed to helping the Republican win re-election.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“I know Dean Heller and I know he will fight for the Latino community in Nevada,” said Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce. “We can count on him to deliver on his promises, like he did when he helped write — and ultimately pass — the historic tax cuts law that is already providing Nevada families with bonuses, higher wages, and more job opportunities.”

The new campaign is twice the size of a similar coalition during the 2012 cycle, according to a news release. And the group has more members than the “Latinos for Cortez Masto” coalition announced by Catherine Cortez Masto when she was running for the Senate in 2016.

‘Gotcha’

In the latest bit of “gotcha” campaigning, a new video making the rounds on Twitter shows Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen ignoring questions about raising taxes.

The 30-second clip shows Rosen getting out of her car before being asked about recent reports that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi would raise taxes if Democrats take back control of the House.

“Do you support Nancy Pelosi’s idea to raise taxes?” an unidentified man asks Rosen outside a fundraiser in Washington, D.C. The question is asked three times before Rosen ducks into a house without answering.

As the Senate race heats up, members of both political parties have been ambushed by political operatives taking video and asking questions. A clip released last week shows Heller hurrying to a car following a Hollywood fundraiser. An unidentified man asks how much money the senator raised at the event, but Heller doesn’t answer.

The ads, they cometh

A slew of new political ads are bombarding the airwaves this week as the primary election inches closer.

The liberal-leaning super PACs Priorities USA and American Bridge 21st Century each launched ads this week in Nevada going after Attorney General and GOP candidate for governor Adam Laxalt.

Meanwhile, the top two Democrats running for governor — Clark County Commissioners Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak — have launched ads attacking each other in a race that is likely only going to get uglier.

Early voting in Nevada begins on May 26 and runs through June 8. The primary election is June 12.

News and Notes

— The voter registration deadlines to be able to cast a ballot in this year’s primary elections is quickly approaching. The last day to register by mail is May 15. People can register at their local county clerk’s or registrar of voters’ offices until May 22. Registering online at RegisterToVoteNV.gov is open until May 24.

— Former long-time Clark County Commissioner Bruce Woodbury announced that he has endorsed state Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, in the race for Nevada’s Congressional District 3.

“We need someone who will put Nevada first, always. We need someone with a record of getting things done — and that candidate is Scott Hammond,” Woodbury said in a statement. “Scott has led on education reform, economic development, transportation and infrastructure improvements and public safety. Scott does what he says, and he says what he means. That’s why I’m proud to give him my endorsement, and urge primary voters to pick a conservative with a record, and a winner, for a change.”

— Planned Parenthood endorsed philanthropist and Democrat Susie Lee in the race for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District.

— Republican governor candidate Jared Fisher is speaking at the Mesquite Women’s Club from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way in Mesquite. The speech will be followed by a Q&A session.

— Tisha Black, a Republican running for the open District F seat on Clark County Commission, is holding a campaign event on May 16. For details, contact Kelsey at 702-575-7127.

