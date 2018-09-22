Campaign 2018: Nevada joins federal program for election security

All 17 of Nevada’s counties have joined a new federal information sharing network that election officials say will bolster election cybersecurity and infrastructure ahead of the 2018 midterms.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske

The office of Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced this past week that every county in Nevada had joined the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center. EI-ISAC was set up by a federal government election infrastructure council to support security and “critical infrastructure needs” for local elections departments across the country, and gives those jurisdictions access to tools such as an threat and vulnerability monitoring and cybersecurity training.

“The fact that all of our county election officials are part of this important collaboration further demonstrates Nevada’s commitment to secure elections,” Cegavske said. “To be counted among the states leading the nation in this effort is a great source of pride for the Secretary of State’s office.”

Entry to the program is free for local departments, and Nevada is one of five states to fully join the network, joining Florida, Ohio, Maryland and South Carolina, Cegavske’s office said.

Treasurer turmoil

Interim Nye County Treasurer Pam Webster is resigning but she will stay on the Nov. 6 election ballot. Webster, citing medical issues in her family, said she will leave the position on Oct. 2.

She was appointed interim treasurer in January, when elected treasurer Richard Billman resigned. Webster, a Republican, won the June primary and faces Independent American Party candidate Lance Roy Schaus.

Webster remains on the ballot because it is too late to change the ballot. If she defeats Schaus in November, the county commission will appoint a replacement. The commission also will appoint an interim treasurer to fill in until January, when the election winner is scheduled to take the position.

Weighing in on Question 3

The Retail Energy Supply Association, a national group of retail energy suppliers, on Friday announced its endorsement of Question 3. The energy choice initiative will create a competitive energy market.

“The simple reality is that monopolies are unnecessary and inefficient. Competition solves problems, innovates, finds a way, and then repeats these steps again and again,” RESA spokesman Philip O’Connor said.

News and Notes

* The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce endorsed Nevada State Appellate Court Judge Jerry Tao in the race for Nevada Supreme Court, Seat C because of his “strong support” of all businesses in the state.

* Former first lady Michelle Obama is stopping in Las Vegas as part of a national effort to boost voter registration.

The stop is part of a national week of action by the nonpartisan When We All Vote. The week began Saturday with events in Baltimore, Houston and New York and concludes Sept. 28 in Miami. The Las Vegas event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Chaparral High School, 3850 Annie Oakley Drive. Tickets are no longer available.

* Regent Sam Lieberman, the former chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party, is hosting a fundraiser for Democrats Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, who are running for two open House seats. Contributions will go to the Horsford Lee Victory Fund, which is a joint fundraising committee authorized by the two campaigns. The fundraiser will held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at 200 W. Sahara Avenue Unit 607.

