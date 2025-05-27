96°F
Can Nevada wean itself off California gas? New bill would authorize study

Gas prices are posted as motorist drive past a Shell gas station on Tropicana Avenue, on Wednes ...
Gas prices are posted as motorist drive past a Shell gas station on Tropicana Avenue, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2025 - 11:48 am
 

Nevada Senate Minority Leader Robin Titus introduced an emergency bill in the Nevada Legislature that would explore opportunities to diversify the state’s fuel supply.

The Energy Resiliency Task Force Emergency Bill would establish a task force aimed at addressing Nevada’s energy vulnerabilities and reducing fuel costs for residents.

Nevada has the nation’s fifth highest gas prices, with average gas prices 75 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA.

“Nevada’s dependence on California’s shrinking refinery network threatens our economy and drives up gas prices,” Titus, R-Wellington, said in a Tuesday statement. “This Task Force will deliver actionable solutions by 2027 to ensure affordable, reliable energy.”

Senate Bill 505, co-sponsored by Assembly Minority Leader Gregory Hafen, was introduced Monday night and referred to the Senate Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.

The Energy Resilience Task Force would consist of 11 members and include appointees from both the governor and from legislative leadership on both sides of the aisle. Its responsibilities will include analyzing Nevada’s heavy reliance on California for 88 percent of its 5 million gallons of daily fuel, according to Titus’ office.

It also will assess economic, health and homeland security risks and propose solutions, including a new pipeline from the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, expanding imports from Salt Lake City refineries and leveraging alternative fuels to stabilize prices and supply.

The task force would be required to submit a report to the Legislative Counsel Bureau by Feb. 1, 2027, ahead of the 84th legislative session.

“I am proud to support this initiative to protect Nevada’s economy, lower prices at the pump, and ensure energy independence. This Task Force will deliver real results for Nevadans,” Hafen, R-Pahrump, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

