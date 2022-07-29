99°F
Cannizzaro stokes abortion fears about Lombardo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2022 - 6:40 pm
 
File - State Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks as Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on, on Wednes ...
File - State Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks as Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro attacked Republican gubernatorial hopeful Joe Lombardo on Thursday over abortion policy.

At an event organized by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s campaign, Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, said Lombardo wants to limit abortion access in the state if elected.

“The bottom line is that Joe Lombardo can and will restrict abortion access in Nevada,” she said.

Lombardo has generally avoided commenting on the abortion issue during his campaign, but has previously stated that he would look at any abortion-related legislation on his desk “through a pro-life lens.”

Specifically, Cannizzaro is worried that Lombardo would support implementing mandatory waiting periods for women receiving abortion care, mandate ultrasounds or ban contraception.

Lombardo does not support banning contraception, campaign spokesperson Elizabeth Ray said.

“Sheriff Lombardo is pro-life, but a woman’s right to choose is settled Nevada law that was put in place by the voters of this state – and only the voters can change that,” she said. (Voters in 1990 approved a statute that allows for abortion within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, and after that if a mother’s life is in jeopardy.)

At former President Donald Trump’s rally in Las Vegas earlier this month, Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald said that putting a measure on the ballot to change state law is “not a priority of the party.”

Contact Nick Robertson at NRobertson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NickRobertsonSU on Twitter.

