Casino industry PAC asks candidates: Do you like us? Yes/No

The Nevada Resort PAC is asking candidates for the Legislature about their support for the gaming industry.

President of the Nevada Resort Association Virginia Valentine speaks during a news conference at Mandalay Bay in this Aug. 18, 2016, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Resort Association’s new political action committee is asking candidates for the Nevada Legislature in a new survey to say whether they will publicly support the gaming industry, among other issues.

The Nevada Resort PAC was formed in late January to support candidates in primary and general elections.

The seven-page candidate survey asks candidates several questions about the gaming industry, most pointedly, “if asked in a public forum, would you say you are ‘Pro-gaming’?”

In addition, the survey asks candidates their definition of “good tax policy,” whether they believe “gaming contributes enough to the community,” whether they believe the industry is a “positive force for economic development and job creation in Nevada” and whether they would “prioritize policies that encourage business growth and increased opportunity for workers in the casino gaming, and if so, how?”

“The hospitality industry is Nevada’s largest employer and contributes more than one-third of the state’s General Fund revenue, with gaming-related taxes contributing the highest percentage of those taxes,” reads another question. “Do you support increasing taxes on the gaming industry or other industries in the Nevada (be specific)?”

During the 2021 session, the Clark County Education Association used the specter of a higher gaming tax to pressure the casino industry into supporting an increased levy on the mining industry, which it did. In a deal cut by union executive director John Vellardita, the teachers agreed to withdraw the casino tax and a second initiative to increase in sales taxes. But Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske refused to allow for the withdrawals, saying the state constitution does not allow for it, despite a state law amended in 2021 and an attorney general’s opinion to the contrary. The union has sued to ensure the measures don’t appear on the 2022 ballot. That case is still pending.

The PAC survey isn’t limited to gaming-related questions, however. It also asks candidates if they believe education is being adequately funded, what they consider to be good environmental policy, how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic going forward, suggestions for spending federal infrastructure money and whether they have ever owned or managed a business in which they were responsible for employees.

In addition, the survey asks whether candidates would take a back-of-the-house tour of a casino and meet with casino leaders and employees, and whether they would join a “tourism caucus” if one is formed in the next legislative session, which begins in February 2023.

But the purpose of the survey — and the PAC — is unmistakable in a note that introduces the questions: “The Nevada Resort PAC is a non-partisan organization dedicated to supporting business-minded candidates for state legislature who understand the value of the gaming and resort industry and the tremendous economic contributions we bring to every community across the state,” it reads. “We are seeking candidates who share our values of growing Nevada’s economy, expanding economic investment and job creation, contributing to our employees’ well-being, ensuring taxes are fair and transparent, and maintaining Nevada’s position as the global leader in travel and tourism. Therefore, we take the responsibility of endorsements very seriously.”

