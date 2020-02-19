Caucus countdown: Caucus Day is here

All eyes are on the Silver State today as Nevada Democrats gather to select their preferred presidential candidate.

Nation Graca, right, site leader, hands out voting card to Reginald Bates of Las Vegas during the last day of early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Cardenas Market on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lester Holt speaks before the start of the Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People wait in line to vote early at the Culinary Workers union Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada's first-in-the West presidential caucus puts the spotlight Saturday on a state that has swung increasingly blue over the last two decades. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, listen as Geoconda ArgŸello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, speaks during a press conference announcing its endorsements ahead of the Nevada Caucus, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

It’s Caucus Day in Nevada. Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences. Check in will begin at 10 a.m. and caucuses will be called to order at noon.

Nevada Democrats hope to avoid the problems that befell the Iowa caucuses, but at least one candidate and one volunteer have raised concerns about the process going smoothly.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told voters on Friday that she was ready for a general election battle with Donald Trump, as she and other candidates campaigned all around the state.

More caucus info

Democratic candidate events on Saturday

Be aware candidates have ever-changing schedules and can cancel or reschedule at the last minute. Here’s what we know now:

1 p.m.: Tom Steyer will have a Caucus Day celebration at the Plaza.

3 p.m: Joe and Jill Biden have a event planned at IBEW Local 357.

4:30 p.m: Pete Buttigieg watch party at Springs Preserve.

President Trump

The president has left town, but not before stealing some of the spotlight with a Friday rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

You might have missed…

— Democratic candidates released a barrage of political and personal attacks on each other in Wednesday night’s debate at Paris Las Vegas. The RJ’s Steve Sebelius has five takeaways from the most contentious debate of primary season.

After nearly 75,000 Democrats turned out for early caucus voting, over 1,000 of the ballots cast have been voided, mostly because they were not signed, according to a state Democratic Party official.

