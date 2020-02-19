Caucus countdown: Dems get feisty at debate, Trump cruises the Strip

With the Nevada caucuses looming, Democratic candidates regroup after a feisty debate and Trump is set for a Las Vegas appearance.

Lester Holt speaks before the start of the Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Democratic presidential candidates, from left, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden stand on stage before the start of the Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees wait for the start of the Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk near the Paris Las Vegas, site of a Democratic presidential debate, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic candidates released a barrage of political and personal attacks on each other in Wednesday night’s debate at Paris Las Vegas. The RJ’s Steve Sebelius has five takeaways from what was easily the most contentious debate of primary season.

Newcomer Mike Bloomberg and emerging favorite Bernie Sanders were frequently targeted by the other candidates on the debate stage, but it was Elizabeth Warren who played the major aggressor, attacking all five of the other Democratic candidates at points throughout the night.

With the debate behind them, candidates now turn their focus to Saturday’s caucuses.

Outside the debate

— The presidential motorcade took a spin down the Strip Wednesday night as Donald Trump returned to Las Vegas after holding a rally in Phoenix.

— The debate drew plenty of demonstrators to the Strip, including those supporting the Democratic candidates inside Paris Las Vegas and Republican groups wanting to make their presence felt.

Democratic candidate appearances

Be aware candidates have ever-changing schedules and can cancel or reschedule at the last minute. Here’s what we know now:

5 p.m.: Joe Biden is scheduled to take part in a CNN Town Hall at the Sahara Las Vegas.

5:30 p.m. Tom Steyer will appear at an Amnesty International Forum on asylum and immigration at CSN North Las Vegas.

6 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to take part in the CNN Town Hall.

President Trump

Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday at a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners, a local program aimed at helping ex-inmates re-enter society, at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

On Friday, Trump will hold a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center at noon. Here’s how to request tickets.

You might have missed….

— More than 70,000 Democrats participated in the Nevada State Democratic Party’s first-ever early caucus voting from Saturday through Tuesday, according to a party statement released Wednesday. In 2016, 84,000 votes were cast in the state’s one-day caucus.

— In an effort to avoid an Iowa-like debacle, the Nevada State Democratic Party will use a “caucus calculator” to count voters and determine delegates in Saturday’s caucuses. The RJ’s Rory Appleton got a look at the technology Tuesday night.

