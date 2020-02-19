Caucus countdown: Dems make final pitches, Trump rally on deck

All eyes are on the Silver State as the Democratic Party prepares for Saturday’s caucuses and presidential hopefuls make their final efforts to woo Nevada voters.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lester Holt speaks before the start of the Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People wait in line to vote early at the Culinary Workers union Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada's first-in-the West presidential caucus puts the spotlight Saturday on a state that has swung increasingly blue over the last two decades. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Members of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, listen as Geoconda ArgŸello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, speaks during a press conference announcing its endorsements ahead of the Nevada Caucus, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

All eyes are on the Silver State as the Democratic Party prepares for Saturday’s caucuses and presidential hopefuls make their final efforts to woo Nevada voters.

After nearly 75,000 Democrats turned out for early caucus voting, over 1,000 of the ballots cast have been voided, mostly because they were not signed, according to a state Democratic Party official.

Wednesday night’s fiery debate at Paris Las Vegas was the most watched of any debate this primary season, attracting nearly 20 million viewers.

Joe Biden stayed in attack mode Thursday, calling out Bernie Sanders for his voting record on gun control measures.

More caucus info

— Need a refresher on how to caucus? (It’s been four years.) We’ve got you covered.

— Still undecided? Use our Voter Guide to see where each Democratic presidential hopefuls stands on all major issues.

Democratic candidate appearances on Friday

Be aware candidates have ever-changing schedules and can cancel or reschedule at the last minute. Here’s what we know now:

9 a.m.: Tom Steyer will take a tour of the Culinary Health Center.

11:50 a.m: Pete Buttigieg will join immigration activist Astrid Silva to knock on doors in east Las Vegas.

1:30 p.m: Mayor Pete will take part in a roundtable at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

3:00 p.m.: Buttigieg again, this time at CSN Henderson campus for a town hall.

4:30 p.m.: Steyer will join AFSCME President Lee Saunders for an event at Don Maria Tamales on Las Vegas Blvd.

6:15 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren will hold a Get out the Caucus rally at the Clark County Government Center.

6:30 p.m.: Steyer’s “Battle Ready” rally at The Industrial Event Space will feature a performance by TLC.

6:30 p.m.: Bettigieg will hold his own Get Out the Caucus rally at Faiss Middle School.

6:30 p.m.: Joe Biden will be at Hyde Park Middle School.

7:00 p.m.: Bernie Sanders will rally voters at the Springs Preserve.

8:45 p.m.: Steyer will will speak at a town hall at UA Local 525 Plumbers, Pipefitters, Welders and HVAC.

President Trump

Not to be outdone, Trump’s campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center is scheduled to start today at noon. People started gathering for the president’s appearance 24 hours before the event.

On the eve of his Las Vegas rally, intel officials have issued a warning that that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help Trump’s reelection bid.

Trump spoke Thursday at a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners, a local program aimed at helping ex-inmates re-enter society.

You might have missed….

— Democratic candidates released a barrage of political and personal attacks on each other in Wednesday night’s debate at Paris Las Vegas. The RJ’s Steve Sebelius has five takeaways from the most contentious debate of primary season.

— In an effort to avoid an Iowa-like debacle, the Nevada State Democratic Party will use a “caucus calculator” to count voters and determine delegates in Saturday’s caucuses. The RJ’s Rory Appleton got a look at the technology earlier this week.

Go to our Election 2020 page for all our caucus and election coverage. On Saturday, we’ll have live coverage of caucus voting from multiple locations.