ELECTION 2020
Nevada

Caucus countdown: Dems make final pitches, Trump rally on deck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2020 - 6:31 am
 
Updated February 21, 2020 - 6:29 am

All eyes are on the Silver State as the Democratic Party prepares for Saturday’s caucuses and presidential hopefuls make their final efforts to woo Nevada voters.

After nearly 75,000 Democrats turned out for early caucus voting, over 1,000 of the ballots cast have been voided, mostly because they were not signed, according to a state Democratic Party official.

Wednesday night’s fiery debate at Paris Las Vegas was the most watched of any debate this primary season, attracting nearly 20 million viewers.

Joe Biden stayed in attack mode Thursday, calling out Bernie Sanders for his voting record on gun control measures.

More caucus info

— Need a refresher on how to caucus? (It’s been four years.) We’ve got you covered.

— Still undecided? Use our Voter Guide to see where each Democratic presidential hopefuls stands on all major issues.

Democratic candidate appearances on Friday

Be aware candidates have ever-changing schedules and can cancel or reschedule at the last minute. Here’s what we know now:

9 a.m.: Tom Steyer will take a tour of the Culinary Health Center.

11:50 a.m: Pete Buttigieg will join immigration activist Astrid Silva to knock on doors in east Las Vegas.

1:30 p.m: Mayor Pete will take part in a roundtable at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

3:00 p.m.: Buttigieg again, this time at CSN Henderson campus for a town hall.

4:30 p.m.: Steyer will join AFSCME President Lee Saunders for an event at Don Maria Tamales on Las Vegas Blvd.

6:15 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren will hold a Get out the Caucus rally at the Clark County Government Center.

6:30 p.m.: Steyer’s “Battle Ready” rally at The Industrial Event Space will feature a performance by TLC.

6:30 p.m.: Bettigieg will hold his own Get Out the Caucus rally at Faiss Middle School.

6:30 p.m.: Joe Biden will be at Hyde Park Middle School.

7:00 p.m.: Bernie Sanders will rally voters at the Springs Preserve.

8:45 p.m.: Steyer will will speak at a town hall at UA Local 525 Plumbers, Pipefitters, Welders and HVAC.

President Trump

Not to be outdone, Trump’s campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center is scheduled to start today at noon. People started gathering for the president’s appearance 24 hours before the event.

On the eve of his Las Vegas rally, intel officials have issued a warning that that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help Trump’s reelection bid.

Trump spoke Thursday at a graduation ceremony for Hope for Prisoners, a local program aimed at helping ex-inmates re-enter society.

You might have missed….

— Democratic candidates released a barrage of political and personal attacks on each other in Wednesday night’s debate at Paris Las Vegas. The RJ’s Steve Sebelius has five takeaways from the most contentious debate of primary season.

— In an effort to avoid an Iowa-like debacle, the Nevada State Democratic Party will use a “caucus calculator” to count voters and determine delegates in Saturday’s caucuses. The RJ’s Rory Appleton got a look at the technology earlier this week.

Go to our Election 2020 page for all our caucus and election coverage. On Saturday, we’ll have live coverage of caucus voting from multiple locations.

Politics Videos
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Trump lands in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of a four-day western state swing. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Long lines during early voting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The final day of the Nevada Democratic Party’s early presidential caucuses wrapped up Tuesday, as thousands of Democrats lined up at 55 locations around the state for their last shot at filing an early preference card before the traditional caucuses on Saturday. Long lines were seen at CSN Charleston in Las Vegas. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Last day for early voting at Culinary Union - VIDEO
Voters were still in line just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party caucuses came to a close. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren barnstorms Nevada ahead of caucuses - VIDEO
Warren is trying to drum up enthusiasm about her campaign after finishing fourth in the New Hampshire primary. Her rally drew about 400 people to the student union of the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Jacky Rosen encourages early voting at Culinary Workers 226 - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., spoke to those casting early caucus votes at the Culinary Workers hall on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses continues Tuesday. The Nevada Caucuses are Saturday, Feb. 22. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2020 candidates rally in Southern Nevada ahead of caucus - VIDEO
2020 candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders held rallies all over Southern Nevada on Saturday ahead of the Democratic caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First day of early voting - VIDEO
Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses.
Biden and Sully Sullenberger speak in Henderson - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden and famed pilot Sully Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch to get out the vote for early voting for the Nevada caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: Bernie Sanders leads Democratic presidential candidates - VIDEO
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the presidential field by a solid margin among likely Democratic caucus-goers heading into Nevada’s four-day early voting period, with with 25 percent of respondents expressing support. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: caucus vs. primary - VIDEO
A new Nevada Poll finds two-thirds of likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed in a Review-Journal poll say they’d like to see Nevada replace its caucuses with a secret-ballot primary election to determine support for a presidential nominee. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus events Leading up to Caucus Day 2020 - VIDEOl
As presidential candidates make their way to Las Vegas, here's a look at events, dates and times for the days leading up to Nevada's Caucus Day 2020 on Feb. 22. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Aimee Allison, founder and president of She the People, during a roundtable discussion convened ...
Women of color see big opportunity in Nevada caucuses
By / RJ

As Nevada Democrats prepare to caucus on Saturday, capping off a week where presidential hopefuls blitzed the state for votes, activists warned against dismissing a powerful segment of the electorate: Women of color.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Desert Bree ...
1,124 caucus ballots voided after early voting
By / RJ

More than 1,100 ballots cast during the first three days of early voting in the Nevada caucuses were voided, primarily because they were not signed, a Democratic Party official said.