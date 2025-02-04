CCSD sponsors teacher retention, bullying bills for state legislature

The Clark County School District sponsored two bills for the legislative session, with one aiming to aid the school district in its teacher recruitment, retention and development.

Clark County School District Deputy Superintendent Melissa Gutierrez speaks before Interim Superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell delivers the annual State of the Schools address at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District sponsored two bills for the legislative session, which started on Monday.

One of the bills aims to aid the school district in its teacher recruitment, retention and development. The other is designed to help with bullying, according to agenda items for Wednesday’s work session.

Teacher retention

Assembly Bill 47 would require money in the Education Stabilization Account that exceeds a certain amount to be allocated to school districts to use for the retention, recruitment and training of educational personnel.

As it stands, money in the Education Stabilization Account cannot exceed 20 percent of the State Education Fund.

CCSD’s bill would require any money that exceeds this amount to be transferred to the state Department of Education, which would then allocate money to for each school district in Nevada, proportional to the number of students, to use for retention, recruitment and training.

Teacher recruitment is a top issue in CCSD. The school district has more than 18,000 teacher positions in the district to fill every year and started the 2024-2025 school year with approximately 1,030 classroom vacancies.

Bully can move schools

Assembly Bill 48 would give the School Board the authority to move a student deemed to be “a perpetrator of discrimination based on race, bullying or cyberbullying” to another school.

The board already has the authority to move the victim of a bully, but this bill would allow administrators to look at the situation at the school and evaluate what is best.

The first hearing for the bill is tentative scheduled for Feb. 18, according to agenda items.

Both bills were pre-filed on Nov. 19. The board will discuss the two bills and its legislative priorities as a whole, at Wednesday’s work session.

The Clark County Education Association has not taken a position on any bills yet, according to Executive Director John Vellardita.

The Nevada Department of Education remains neutral on all submitted bills, according to a spokesperson for the department.

