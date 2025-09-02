Chattah’s acting US attorney appointment challenged in federal court

This follows a federal judge’s ruling that Chattah’s New Jersey counterpart was serving unlawfully and had not been properly appointed acting U.S. attorney.

How prepared was Nevada to handle a cyberattack?

Nevada still struggling to recover from massive cyberattack

Is a win for retired cops and firefighters a loss for taxpayers?

Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Nevada federal public defender’s office is challenging acting U.S. attorney Sigal Chattah’s appointment, arguing that her term expired in July.

The office’s motion, filed Thursday, follows a federal judge’s Aug. 21 ruling that Chattah’s New Jersey counterpart, Alina Habba, was serving unlawfully and had not been properly appointed acting U.S. attorney.

Habba and Chattah both went from interim U.S. attorney to acting U.S. attorney. Neither has been confirmed by the Senate.

“In brief: the administration is attempting an unusual maneuver that contravenes the text of the statute and poses grave constitutional concerns,” the public defenders wrote. “Such efforts should be rejected.”

Chattah declined to comment Tuesday. Assistant Federal Public Defender Heidi Ojeda also declined to comment.

The federal public defenders said in the filing that they want federal judges to “exercise their authority to appoint a proper interim U.S. attorney.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.