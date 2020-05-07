Clark County adds 100 COVID-19 cases, reports 7 additional deaths

Clark County reported 100 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths overnight, according to figures released Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

A UNLV medicine medical professional conducts a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The report pushed the number of cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the county to 4,573 and raised the death toll to 245.

The increase in cases was the largest since 107 were added on Saturday and was higher than the average of nearly 83 cases per day over the preceding week.

The state Department of Health and Human Services was expected to report new numbers for the state later Thursday morning.

But reporting from local public health agencies and county officials placed the statewide cases total at 5,844 cases and 288 deaths, higher than the 5,663 cases and 286 deaths reported by the state on Wednesday.

