Clark County adds 1,152 new cases of COVID-19 as surge continues

Southern Nevada Health District also reports three additional fatalities as death toll reaches 580.

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in the parking lot at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Las Vegas.The clinic is testing by appointment only. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth time in a week, according to data posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The district reported 1,152 new cases of the disease on its coronavirus website, bringing the county total to 34,209. That was the third-highest daily figure announced since the county crested the 1,000 mark on July 14.

It also reported three additional fatalities, raising the total for the county to 580.

The district estimates that 24,760 of those who contracted the illness have recovered.

New cases were above the daily average of nearly 1,064 cases for the preceding week.

Deaths were below the daily average of more than 10 for the period.

Also on Thursday, Nye County reported its seventh death from COVID-19. The county has reported a total of 270 cases.

New state figures from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services were expected shortly. As of late Wednesday the agency had reported 38,657 COVID-19 cases and 704 deaths.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The vast majority of people who contract the virus experience only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

