Clark County adds 140 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths; state data delayed

Data posted on the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus web page increased the case total for the county to 62,952 and the death toll to 1,287.

New cases of COVID-19 in Clark County remained below the average levels of recent weeks, with 140 reported over the preceding day, but the number of deaths spiked to 25, according to data posted Tuesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 191 over the preceding week, while the added fatalities were well above the daily average of eight for the period.

Reporting of the latest COVID-19 data by the state Department of Health and Human Services reportedly was delayed by a widespread outage of state agencies websites. There was no immediate estimate on when the data would be updated.

