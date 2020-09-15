94°F
Clark County adds 140 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths; state data delayed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2020 - 11:37 am
 
Updated September 15, 2020 - 11:46 am

New cases of COVID-19 in Clark County remained below the average levels of recent weeks, with 140 reported over the preceding day, but the number of deaths spiked to 25, according to data posted Tuesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Numbers posted on the district’s coronavirus webpage increased the case total for the county to 62,952 and the death toll to 1,287.

New cases were well below the daily average of nearly 191 over the preceding week, while the added fatalities were well above the daily average of eight for the period.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Clark County

Reporting of the latest COVID-19 data by the state Department of Health and Human Services reportedly was delayed by a widespread outage of state agencies websites. There was no immediate estimate on when the data would be updated.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus' impact on Nevada through data

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

