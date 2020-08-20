113°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Clark County bars to remain closed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2020 - 9:21 am
 
Updated August 20, 2020 - 1:21 pm

CARSON CITY — Bars, taverns, distilleries and other alcohol-serving establishments in Clark and Washoe counties will stay closed at least two more weeks because of persistent elevated risk of coronavirus transmission, the state’s COVID-19 mitigation task force decided Thursday.

The task force voted to retain the closures in the two counties “for the time being” and will revisit them in two weeks.

Bar closures also will remain in effect in Elko County and in the city of Pahrump in Nye County. Washoe and Clark had sought permission to reopen their bars, while Elko’s COVID-19 mitigation plan included extending bar closures there at least a week.

Nye County, where most of heightened COVID-19 transmission risk is in Pahrump, proposed to retain closures there but lift them in other parts of the mostly rural county. The task force accepted the county’s plan.

“We are beginning to see stabilization in our numbers, stabilization in our hospital capacity, stabilization across the board,” Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, said as the task force began reviewing the county-by-county statuses. “What we are not beginning to see is a decline in the number of deaths associated with this virus.”

Nevada on Thursday reported a record one-day death toll from the virus, with 38 deaths. Clark County has accounted for more than 1,000 of the state’s total 1,172 deaths.

The task force also added a seventh county to the list of those flagged at elevated risk of transmission and subject to greater oversight. Churchill County joins Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Nye and Washoe.

Under the state’s COVID-19 management plan, counties flagged at elevated risk prepare mitigation plans for review and potential action by the task force, which meets weekly to assess those plans and the state’s overall COVID-19 mitigation status.

Cage acknowledged the continued economic impact of the business restrictions, including keeping bars closed.

“All of us have known people who have been affected directly by industry shutdowns and other economic impacts of this virus.” Cage said. “Our job is to find the best ways to balance those two things and make sure that we are working extremely hard to protect lives, particularly among populations that are vulnerable to this disease, to protect our capabilities and capacity to respond to this, as well as support our economy as much as we can.”

Bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries and wineries in Clark, Elko, Nye and Washoe were ordered closed July 10 in response to increased transmission risk in those counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada adds fewest new COVID-19 cases since June 26, but deaths spike
Nevada adds fewest new COVID-19 cases since June 26, but deaths spike
2
Clark County bars to remain closed
Clark County bars to remain closed
3
New DETR head says call center has ‘serious customer service questions’
New DETR head says call center has ‘serious customer service questions’
4
New unemployment officials reveal plans to get jobless in Nevada help
New unemployment officials reveal plans to get jobless in Nevada help
5
Fiore calls compliance officers ‘snitches,’ pushes to end program
Fiore calls compliance officers ‘snitches,’ pushes to end program
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Nev., walks to the Senate Chamber during the second day of the Nevada Le ...
Cancela, rising stars highlight Day 2 of Democratic convention
By / RJ

Democrats unveiled a distinctly new kind of convention keynote Tuesday to showcase the party’s future and its rising stars including Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Rep. Connor Lamb of Pennsylvania and Nevada’s first Latina state Sen. Yvanna Cancela.

Read More