Clark County Commission fills vacant Nevada Assembly position

Jason Patchett talks about his son Rex to supporters of "Rex's Law," including Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, members of Henderson city staff and the extended Patchett family, at Henderson City Hall as they gather for the ceremonial signing of SB 322 on July 5, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo conducts a ceremonial signing of SB 322, known as "Rex's Law," with members of the Patchett family and invited governmental officials before Henderson city staff, community members and guests at Henderson City Hall on July 5, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday appointed a new Nevada lawmaker to serve out the term of former Assemblymember Toby Yurek, who stepped down from the legislative body last month.

The appointment of Assemblymember Jason Patchett, R-Clark County, arrived after Gov. Joe Lombardo indicated he plans to convene a special session as early as this month.

Patchett, a native of Henderson, will represent Assembly District 19 until the 2026 elections.

Under Nevada law, county commissioners must fill vacant positions with members of the same party.

Patchett was nominated by Nevada Assembly Minority Leader Gregory Hafen II, R-Pahrump.

Before Tuesday’s appointment, there were two vacancies in the Legislature, including that of former Assemblymember Ken Gray, a Republican who represented Douglas and Lyon counties and resigned in August.

Commissioner Jim Gibson said he was conflicted over the appointment because Patchett would have to resign from the district attorney’s civil division.

“He has provided remarkably good and sound counsel to public works and others as he’s done his job,” Gibson said before a 6-0 vote. “He is an extraordinarily talented fellow.”

Patchett thanked commissioners.

“I’m deeply honored by this appointment and the trust that goes with it,” he said. “I, at the same time, recognize that I’ve not been appointed to be honored, but I’ve been appointed to serve.”

He added: “And I look forward for the opportunity to serve the constituents in Assembly District 19, and I look forward for the opportunity to work with many folks across many different avenues of life.”

Patchett was instrumental in the introduction of “Rex’s Law,” which increased penalties for reckless driving offenses.

Senate Bill 322, which Lombardo signed in 2023, was named in honor of Patchett’s 13-year-old son, Rex, who was killed by a reckless driver the previous year.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.