Clark County DA asks high court to weigh in on halting death sentences

The Clark County district attorney’s office is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to prevent the state Board of Pardons from commuting all death sentences in the state.

The Clark County district attorney’s office filed a petition Monday asking the Supreme Court to prevent the state Board of Pardons from considering Gov. Steve Sisolak’s request to commute death sentences of Nevada’s condemned prisoners.

The petition echoes a similar legal challenge filed Friday by the Washoe County district attorney’s office, which is asking a Carson City district judge to rule on the issue in a hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. It is unclear if the Supreme Court will rule on Clark County’s petition before the Board of Pardon’s meeting on Tuesday morning.

Meghin Delaney, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, declined to comment on the petitions on Monday morning.

On Wednesday night, Sisolak requested that the board amend this week’s meeting agenda in order to consider changing the death penalty sentences, Delaney has said.

The Board of Pardons is made up of the governor, Attorney General Aaron Ford, and the justices of the Supreme Court, who would also rule on Clark County’s petition.

In the petition filed with the Supreme Court, the district attorney’s office argued that the Board of Pardons did not give proper notice about the upcoming meeting.

Amendments to the Nevada Constitution call on the board to hold meetings quarterly, but the amendments did not remove the requirement for the board to designate meeting dates. Agendas from board meetings over the past “several years” shows no agenda items that designate meeting dates, according to the petition.

“The proposed action conflicts with the constitution, statutes, and regulations that govern the Board and exceeds the Board’s authority,” the petition said.

The district attorney’s office also argued that the board did not go through the proper application process to consider pardons, and that a discussion of the death sentences on Tuesday does not give crime victims’ families enough notice.

Monday’s petition also repeats arguments from the Washoe County district attorney’s office that multiple prisoners on death row have not exhausted the appeals process.

Last week, Delaney said the governor felt that commuting the death sentences was a “worthy item” for the board to consider.

“The Governor has always said that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, and he believes this is an appropriate and necessary step forward in the ongoing conversation and discussion around capital punishment,” she said in an emailed statement Thursday.

An emergency hearing regarding Washoe County’s petition is scheduled for Monday afternoon in front of a Carson City district judge.

