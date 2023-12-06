Clark County GOP Chair to run for Assembly amid news of indictment

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law is running for Assembly District 2; he has been indicted as part of Nevada’s “fake elector” scheme.

Jesse Law speaks during a meeting with members of the Clark County Republican Party at the Ahern Hotel in September 2021 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law launched his run for State Assembly on Wednesday, shortly before it was announced he was indicted by a grand jury for his role in Nevada’s so-called “fake elector” scheme.

Law hopes to win the seat of Assembly District 2, currently held by Republican Assemblywoman and U.S. representative candidate Heidi Kasama.

“I am proud to launch my campaign to keep Assembly District 2 in Republican hands, and a vote for me ensures that District 2 has a strong, principled conservative to represent the district,” Law said in his campaign announcement.

The party chairman for Nevada’s most populous county was first elected in 2021 and recently won re-election in July. He was the state party’s political director and a former employee under the Trump Administration as a senior political appointee in the Export-Import Bank of the United States. He joined the Clark County Republican Party in 2007 and served from 2010 to 2017 as an elected representative of the county to the Nevada Republican Central Committee.

In his campaign announcement, Law said he seeks to advance laws that will benefit hard-working families in Nevada, including lowering the cost of living, implementing school choice reforms and reducing taxes.

Law was also one of the six Republican electors who signed fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of Nevada in 2020, despite Joe Biden winning the Silver State by more than 30,000 votes.

On Wednesday, he and the other electors were indicted by a grand jury on charges of offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments. The charge “uttering a forged instrument” refers to knowingly passing off a forged document as real.

Law declined to comment about the indictment with the Las Vegas Review-Journal and referred requests to his attorney.

