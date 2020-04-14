Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19

The Southern Nevada Health District for the first time posted detailed data for Clark County on the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and city on Tuesday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday for the first time posted detailed data for Clark County on the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and city, offering a first look at local hot spots for the disease.

The city map shows Las Vegas reporting 1,694 cases of COVID-19, well over half of the 2,509 confirmed cases countywide. North Las Vegas was next, with 259 confirmed cases, followed by Henderson (250), Boulder City (18) and Mesquite (6). The map indicated that the district had no location information on 257 cases.

The ZIP code map showed central Las Vegas and pockets spread around the valley with the highest concentration of cases.

Publication of the maps came on a day when the state reported 106 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, while the health district reported 65 new cases and five additional deaths in Clark County, pushing the death toll in the county to 106.

The new state figure of 3,077 posted on the state Department of Health and Human Services nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website was lower than the total number of cases reported by local health districts and other agencies, which stood at 3,101 early Tuesday.

The state death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus was unchanged at 120.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 65 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County for a total caseload of 2,509.

That figure was on the low end of the range of new cases reported by the health district in its daily reports.

Public health experts have observed some positive signals in the number of new cases and hospitalizations in recent days but remain cautious as far as forecasting that the tide is turning. And they warn that easing measures such as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s orders closing nonessential businesses and calling for social distancing could rekindle the outbreak if they are lifted too early.

The state’s new case total was derived from testing of 25,801 people and reflected an infection rate of 11.6 percent. That number is likely elevated, as those tested amid an ongoing shortage of test kits are mainly either seriously ill or have been in close contact with a diagnosed patient.

