Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in the parking lot at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Las Vegas.The clinic is testing by appointment only. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Both Clark County and Nevada recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth time in a week, according to data posted Thursday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 1,152 new cases of the disease on its coronavirus website, bringing the county total to 34,209. That was the third-highest daily figure announced since the county crested the 1,000 mark on July 14.

It also reported three additional fatalities, raising the total for the county to 580.

The district estimates that 24,760 of those who contracted the illness have recovered.

New cases were above the daily average of nearly 1,064 cases for the preceding week.

Deaths were below the daily average of more than 10 for the period.

Also on Thursday, Nye County reported its seventh death from COVID-19. The county has reported a total of 270 cases.

The state Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The new figures, posted by the agency on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, pushed the state case total to 39,919 and the death toll to 709.

New cases were above the daily average of nearly, 1,170 for the preceding week, while the fatalities were below the daily average of just over 12 over the period and well below the record 28 deaths reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state infection or positivity rate, the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, continued to climb, reaching 9.70 percent.

The rate, considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than the new case or death reports, declined for more than two months before bottoming out a 5.20 percent on June 17, but has been rising steadily since.

The state data also showed the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continuing to climb. The 34 newly occupied beds raised the total of confirmed and suspected cases in state hospitals to 1,136, it said.

However the Nevada Hospital Association reported a bright spot in Clark County. In an update published Wednesday, the group showed 50 more discharges than admissions for the disease on Tuesday.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus experience only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

