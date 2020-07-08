Clark County nonprofits get $2.4M to help pandemic impacted

More than $2.4 million in CARES Act funding will go to support Las Vegas Valley families in need of emergency food and shelter.

Individuals completing Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada's Renewing Hope program package dishes for Meals on Wheels, at Catholic Charities in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The waiting list for the meals that are delivered directly to homebound seniors in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, has grown up to 2,400. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

More than $2.4 million in CARES Act funding will go to support Las Vegas Valley families in need of emergency food and shelter.

United Way of Southern Nevada announced Monday that 12 nonprofits will receive the money, through Phase 37 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (ESFP) and CARES ACT supplemental funding, which was awarded by the Department of Homeland Security.

“United Way of Southern Nevada is dedicated to ensuring that families in Southern Nevada have access to resources that will help them get back on their feet,” Kyle B. Rahn, president and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada, said in a statement. “Through this funding, our nonprofit partners can provide relief and encourage recovery in our community.”

A local board of government and nonprofit officials and the United Way of Southern Nevada determined how the funds were to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs.

The money will help provide essential services such as food, shelter, and utility assistance to those trying to recover from the rippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than $2 million has already been invested through United Way’s local Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund, with donations from individual donors and community supporters, such as the Nevada Attorney General, NV Energy, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Individuals can access help from the following 12 organizations:

— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, food pantry and mass shelter options: 702-387-2290 or 702-366-2092.

— East Valley Family Services, food pantry: 702-631-7098.

— Emergency Aid of Boulder City, rent, mortgage and other shelter assistance: 702-293-0332.

— HELP of Southern Nevada, food assistance: 702-369-4357.

— Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, food assistance: 702-633-7264.

— HopeLink of Southern Nevada, shelter assistance: 702-566-0576.

— Jewish Family Service Agency, food, shelter, and utility assistance: 702-732-0304.

— Kline Veterans Fund,shelter and utility assistance: 702-560-1748.

— Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, food assistance: 702-383-1332.

— Safe Nest TADC, shelter assistance: 702-821-2724.

— Salvation Army, food and shelter assistance: 702-649-8240 (Las Vegas), 702-565-9578 (Henderson) and 702-345-5116 (Mesquite).

— United Labor Agency of Nevada,shelter assistance: 702-648-3500

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.